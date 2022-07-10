Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

TSBK stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 34.70%.

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

