Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure accounts for 2.9% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TNL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TNL opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.73. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $63.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.