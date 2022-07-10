Triad Investment Management Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.71.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $352.48 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

