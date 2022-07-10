Triad Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up approximately 2.6% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

CDW stock opened at $161.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.26. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

