Triad Investment Management Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Triad Investment Management trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.46.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $123.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.96 and a 12-month high of $211.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.