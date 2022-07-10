Triad Investment Management Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Triad Investment Management lessened its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDEV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $347.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

