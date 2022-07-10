Triad Investment Management Has $4.32 Million Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Triad Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services makes up 4.1% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management owned about 0.20% of KAR Auction Services worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,753,000 after acquiring an additional 292,934 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,840,000 after purchasing an additional 917,466 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,357,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,601 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Mark Howell purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.