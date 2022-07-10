Triad Investment Management Sells 35,223 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Triad Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,223 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund makes up about 1.9% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1,374.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RA opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

