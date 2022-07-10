Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.