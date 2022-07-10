Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,098 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,771,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $231.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.73 and a 200-day moving average of $256.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.