TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0673 on Major Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.22 billion and $520.29 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002324 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,481,087,522 coins and its circulating supply is 92,481,097,977 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

