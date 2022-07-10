Truist Financial Cuts Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $39.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 73,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

