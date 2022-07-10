U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,759 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 4.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.31% of U.S. Bancorp worth $244,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

