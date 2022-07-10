Unibright Reaches Market Cap of $27.29 Million (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. Unibright has a total market cap of $27.29 million and $128,043.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.65 or 1.00020472 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

