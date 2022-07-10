Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.18.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.23. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

