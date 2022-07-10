Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.33) target price on Uniper in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.00) target price on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.35) target price on Uniper in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on Uniper in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday.

ETR:UN01 opened at €10.92 ($11.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.93. Uniper has a one year low of €12.76 ($13.29) and a one year high of €42.45 ($44.22). The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

