United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $185.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

