Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Usio in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Usio had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million.

USIO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of USIO opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 million, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

