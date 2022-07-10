Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Helen Stephens Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Helen Stephens Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 6.8% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,460. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.