Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Lewis Capital Management LLC

Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.3% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 263,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $145.87 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.