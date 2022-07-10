Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,204,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $145.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

