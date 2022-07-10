Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after buying an additional 113,120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,968,000 after buying an additional 360,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,841,000 after purchasing an additional 763,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. 2,582,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,062. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $64.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

