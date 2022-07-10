Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,503 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after acquiring an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

