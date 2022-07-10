Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $26,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,601,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,969,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

