Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $202.55. 588,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,596. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

