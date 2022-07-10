Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 185,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

