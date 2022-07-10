Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 107,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $178.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.93. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.