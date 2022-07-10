VerusCoin Hits Market Cap of $25.64 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and approximately $14,705.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00134279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000324 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,276,169 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

