Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VICR. CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vicor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.99. Vicor has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Capital International Investors raised its position in Vicor by 355.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Vicor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,762,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the first quarter worth about $8,420,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,166,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

