Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €114.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($118.75) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($129.17) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($116.67) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on Vinci in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a €114.00 ($118.75) target price on Vinci in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($109.38) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG opened at €88.18 ($91.85) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €88.97 and a 200 day moving average of €92.10. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($72.44) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($92.50).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.