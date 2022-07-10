Virginia National Bank Buys Shares of 14,761 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 783,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at $190,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.33%.

About Xerox (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.