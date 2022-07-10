Virginia National Bank Invests $2.15 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 102,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 137,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.