Virginia National Bank Invests $374,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $152.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.55. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

