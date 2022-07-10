Virginia National Bank Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 466,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,201 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 266,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.74 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

