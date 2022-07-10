Virginia National Bank Purchases Shares of 84,074 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.41 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

