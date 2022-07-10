Virginia National Bank Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $93.06 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

