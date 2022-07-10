Virginia National Bank Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 6.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.