VITE Price Hits $0.0241 on Top Exchanges (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00065950 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 510,405,790 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.