Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €230.00 ($239.58) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($320.83) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($166.67) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($192.71) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($322.92) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a €173.00 ($180.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Volkswagen stock opened at €134.46 ($140.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($125.58) and a fifty-two week high of €220.30 ($229.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €160.35.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

