Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE:VNT opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. Vontier has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vontier by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.