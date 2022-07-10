Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE VNO opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 326.16%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Seeyond increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

