voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $4.10 on Friday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88.
voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.