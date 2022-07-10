voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $4.10 on Friday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88.

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

