Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Evercore ISI

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,715 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 15,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

