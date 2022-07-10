VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on VSEC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded VSE from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.
NASDAQ VSEC opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $448.19 million, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s payout ratio is 56.34%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
