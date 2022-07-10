VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VSEC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded VSE from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get VSE alerts:

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $448.19 million, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $231.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.90 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VSE will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About VSE (Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.