W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $475.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

