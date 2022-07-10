Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

WBA stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

