Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.92.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

