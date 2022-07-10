WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 3.4% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned about 0.10% of Bank of America worth $329,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 218,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 77,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

