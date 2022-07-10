Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $40.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.65.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after buying an additional 518,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $214,233,000 after buying an additional 329,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after buying an additional 920,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $159,795,000 after buying an additional 310,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.