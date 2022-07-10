WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

